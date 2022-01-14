WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has a telling remark from Ben Roethlisberger.

On WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ben Roethlisberger has a telling remark.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game as a Steeler in just over 48 hours.

Will he get a chance to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster, the star wide receiver?

Roethlisberger admitted on 102.5 WDVE radio that he has no idea what will happen to Smith-Schuster.

However, he was impressed by what he saw in practice and believes that he can contribute to the team, even if only for “a few plays.”

Roethlisberger said, “I don’t have an answer to the possibilities…”

“I thought he was fantastic.

Only he knows what it was like.

He had sustained a serious injury.

JuJu is a physically demanding sport.

Even a few plays with him could help this offense.”

That’s a very encouraging statement from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Given that Smith-Schuster’s injury is a shoulder injury rather than a leg injury, he may be able to play a role in the Steelers’ offense.

