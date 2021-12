WR Tyler Lockett has received a new update from Pete Carroll.

On Wednesday, Seahawks fans received some positive news about wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Russell Wilson’s favorite target, according to head coach Pete Carroll, should be back on the field very soon.

Carroll told Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell that Tyler Lockett is “very close” to being released from the team’s COVID-19 list.

Pete Carroll Has New Update On WR Tyler Lockett

Pete Carroll says Tyler Lockett is “real close” to returning off Seahawks’ COVID-19 list. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 22, 2021