Wrestler Hannibal was banned for repeatedly stabbing a referee in the HEAD in a botched move that resulted in the official’s skull being stapled.

Devon Nicholson, the wrestler’s real name, has over 300,000 YouTube subscribers.

He recently fought Carlito and won, then turned on the referee.

Hannibal appears to be wielding a SPIKE and slamming it into the ref’s head.

The official, Lando Deltoro, appeared to be in excruciating pain and required immediate medical attention.

Deltoro was taken to the hospital after being left in a pool of blood in the ring at the World Class Pro Wrestling event in Irving, Texas.

“Recovering at home,” he wrote later on his Twitter account.

“It’s still a little hazy, and there’s a lot of pain.”

But I’m going to make it.

Thank you all so much for your love and support.”

Jerry Bostic, the CEO of World Class Pro Wrestling, confirmed on Sunday that Nicholson would not be hired again.

“World Class will no longer be associated with Devon Nicholson,” he said.

What happened last night is something I cannot and will not condone.”

Nicholson claimed in a video response on Monday that he had no idea Deltoro had been ‘legitimately hurt.’

“What happened was this referee was supposed to bleed from razor blade cuts,” he explained.

I’m guessing the razor blades cut him.

“He gave no indication to me in the ring – and you can see the footage – that he wasn’t just selling and was legitimately hurt.”

“I would have stopped if he had told me he was hurting.”

“He understands that I didn’t mean to cause him pain.”

Deltoro has a GoFundMe page set up in his support.

“I hate cancel culture more than anyone,” New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Will Ospreay tweeted.

However, there should be no doubt when another person’s life is in jeopardy.

“The business is all about trust, and it can be a bit of a Wild West at times, but once that trust has been abused, it cannot be repaired.”

“It’s not right.”

“Just watched the Hannibal response video and I’m missing how the hell he thinks he ended up stabbing the referee all over his scalp if he was just working andor carefully trying to get color,” wrestling writer David Bixenspan said.