Wrestling legend and former UFC fighter CM Punk backs Jake and Logan Paul, saying they’re “putting themselves on the line.”

Wrestling legend and former UFC fighter CM Punk backs Jake and Logan Paul, saying they are “putting themselves on the line.”

CM PUNK has added his two cents to the ongoing debate over the Paul brothers’ place in boxing history.

Since ditching social media for the fight game, YouTuber siblings Jake and Logan have forged a controversial career in the ring.

On Christmas Eve, after calling out pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez, influential pundit Stephen A Smith dubbed youngest brother Jake a “joke.”

Punk, a WWE legend and former UFC fighter, was impressed by the brothers’ showmanship as they drew in the crowds.

“You’re technically not doing anything wrong if you’re making money,” he told Cageside Seats.

“I believe that everything is entertainment.”

Some people seem to conflate being a fighter with being an entertainer, but it makes sense when it comes to money.

“And, for lack of a better term, I believe what the Paul brothers are doing is old school pro wrestling, right?”

“You could say they’re merging, but there are so many parallels between the two companies.”

They are the center of attention.

“People want to see them lose.

They are aware of this, but they are nonetheless putting themselves out there.

They’re taking a risk.”

Jake recently defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley by knockout after Tommy Fury of the United Kingdom pulled out of their fight.

Logan, the older brother, has fought the great Floyd Mayweather inside the ring.

Punk acknowledged that the Pauls’ hard work impressed him, even if they aren’t to everyone’s taste.

“I’ll never criticize in a negative way or fashion anyone who walks the walk, who works their ass off,” he added.

I know what it takes because I’ve done it.

“And you put yourself out there, you put yourself on the line, and a lot of the sacrifice goes unnoticed, you know?”

“But it is what it is,” says the author.