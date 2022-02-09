WSL refereeing levels have left Birmingham “disappointed” following Ramsey’s red card appeal victory following the loss to Leicester.

BIRMINGHAM CITY has slammed the women’s premier league’s refereeing standards after winning an appeal against Emily Ramsey’s dismissal.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper from St Andrew’s was sent off during a match against Leicester on Sunday, which her team lost.

The FA, however, today announced that the red card decision had been overturned.

And the Blues goalkeeper, who is on loan from Manchester United, will now be available to play against Tottenham, whose team is currently in the relegation zone.

Ramsey was sent off in the 26th minute for a penalty box foul on Jess Sigsworth.

At St Andrew’s, the striker converted a penalty to put the visitors ahead 1-0, and Leicester went on to win 2-1 and move five points clear of their rivals.

Birmingham, on the other hand, filed an appeal and used video and photos to win a wrongful dismissal claim.

The club also expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of officiating in the WSL this season and expressed a desire to continue discussions with football authorities and refereeing chiefs.

“Despite winning its appeal, the club remains dissatisfied with the level of officiating in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League this season,” Birmingham said in a statement on its website.

“We hope to continue working with the FA and PGMOL to raise the bar across all female leagues in England,” says the group.

Birmingham’s criticism comes just over a month after Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall called for WSL referees to work full-time.

The Arsenal manager made his comments after his team conceded a controversial goal to Manchester City, with referee Abigail Byrne deflecting the ball in the build-up.

The FA, on the other hand, stated in February that full-time referees would not be introduced in the women’s top tier for at least three years.

“Over the next three years, we plan to really increase that level of professionalism around the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship,” said Joanna Stimpson, the Association’s professional game refereeing manager, last year.

“Will full-time referees be available in the next three years?”

“No, potentially after that, we don’t know, we wouldn’t like to commit to that, but having full-time match officials for the Women’s Super League is certainly our vision.”

“However, we are unfortunately driven by the league’s value.”

“It could change if there is an infusion of income from somewhere.”

