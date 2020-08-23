Wu commits to Espanyol rebuild

Wu Lei has extinguished any lingering doubts about his Espanyol future by signing a new long-term contract that ties him to the Spanish club until June 2024.

The Barcelona-based outfit’s relegation from La Liga had led to speculation that Wu could look to continue his career elsewhere in Europe, with English Premier League side Wolves reported to be among a host of suitors interested in acquiring his services.

However, consistent with all his declarations on the matter over the summer, Wu’s new deal reaffirms his commitment to stick with the Chinese-owned team.

“The 28-year-old striker has played for the club 65 times contributing 11 goals with two assists since he joined Espanyol from Shanghai SIPG in January 2019,” read an Espanyol statement in Chinese.

“During that season and a half, Wu’s outstanding performances and professional attitude have earned widespread recognition. He has turned down offers from other teams and decided to fight with Espanyol.”

Wu, whose original contract was due to expire in December, reiterated that staying with Espanyol has always been his No 1 choice.

“From the very beginning, I have been extremely resolute that I will fight with Espanyol. Because this is the first team I joined since I came to Europe, the team is special to me and I have a deep connection with the club,” said Wu on Monday.

“I felt the passion from everyone from the first moment I arrived at the club. We have wonderful fans, teammates and staff who have helped me a lot. I have been very happy to be here.”

Since arriving at Espanyol from Shanghai SIPG, Wu has been China’s sole representative on the pitch in a top European league.

He enjoyed an impressive debut season in Spain, becoming the first Chinese player to score in La Liga and helping Espanyol to rise from relegation trouble to a seventh-place finish and Europa League qualification.

Wu contributed eight goals in all competitions last season, but the team struggled badly during the pandemic-interrupted campaign, with a revolving door of head coaches failing to avert relegation to the second tier.

Wu, though, is hopeful of helping Espanyol return to the top flight at the first attempt.

“We are very sorry for the result last season, but we need to walk out of the shadows as soon as possible. Our goal is very clear, which is to return to La Liga,” said Wu, who in May was given the all-clear by doctors after testing positive for COVID-19 in March.

“The second-division matches will also be tough. Many teams are strong enough to earn promotion. It will not be easy, but we believe in our strength.

“I have watched many second-division matches, and for me, I think the pace of the matches is even faster. Especially in terms of the transition from defense to attack.”

Finding the net more often is high on Wu’s agenda next term, with the 2018 Chinese Super League winner hoping to “seize my chances and score more to deliver more victories for the club”.

Espanyol’s preseason training began last week under the guidance of the newly appointed Vicente Moreno－who, remarkably, is the sixth head coach Wu has worked with at the club.

“I want to be challenged, to achieve significant goals and Espanyol provides that opportunity,” said the 45-year-old Moreno, who steered his previous club Real Mallorca from the third tier to La Liga before it was relegated along with Espanyol and Leganes.

“We have to return the club to its rightful place. I’ve been won over by the club and the feedback I’ve had from different people within it.

“We’re all going to be challenged, particularly the players. They’re the ones who have to go out and execute on the pitch. We are the biggest team in the competition.

“We are going to get down to work now because there’s a lot to plan; we have to work hard. We’ll need to work like beasts, be very successful and do everything really well because we’ve got a great but ambitious project to deliver.”

Wu is looking forward to working with Moreno, albeit with an understandable hint of trepidation after last season’s multiple changes at the helm.

“Speaking of the new coach, I have great expectations and also a little anxiety,” said Wu. “That’s because for the past year, we have been trying to cope with many new coaches. Different coaches had their different ideas, tactics and personality. So now for me it’s another new start.”