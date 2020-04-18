Wuhan women footballers re-join national team training after quarantine ends

Three Wuhan women footballers have re-joined the Chinese national team’s training session after their medical quarantine ended on Thursday, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said.

After the 76-day lockdown in Wuhan was lifted last Wednesday, former Paris Saint-Germain forward Wang Shuang and two other Chinese internationals Yao Wei and Lyu Yueyun left the city for Suzhou, east China’s Jiangsu Province, where the national team is currently training, and then all tested negative for COVID-19 last Thursday.

“On Thursday, the three players have finished seven-day medical quarantine at hotel with good physical conditions. After then, they participated in two training sessions with the whole team, which were mainly recovery practices including jogging and passing,” read a CFA statement.

“Everyone in the team really cares about them when they were in Wuhan. The three players were in good spirits while in isolation, and they have done lots of practices to keep fitness,” said the Chinese side head coach Jia Xiuquan, who noted that the experience would unite the team through the special time.

In a statement published last Friday, the CFA said Wang didn’t need to self-isolate since she was given a green code by China’s smartphone-based health code service, which typically allows people to travel relatively freely, while Yao and Lyu had yellow codes, indicating that the holder should be in another seven-day quarantine.

But later on, after negotiations with local epidemic control department, the Chinese football governing body decided to isolate all three players for seven days, a CFA source told Xinhua.

The three Wuhan natives had been stranded in the central Chinese city since it was locked down on January 23, missing China’s Olympic qualifiers in Australia in February, which the Steel Roses won to set up a two-legged play-off against South Korea, currently scheduled for June.

To prepare for the play-off, China called up 23 players to a training camp in Suzhou from April 2 to 30, which Wang, Yao and Lyu were not initially able to be part of.

Last Wednesday, China officially lifted outbound travel restrictions on Wuhan, allowing the three to join up with their teammates and ending a lockdown that had sealed off around 10 million people.

25-year-old Wang, who was named Chinese Female Footballer of The Year for the third successive occasion in January, is widely regarded as the backbone of the Chinese women’s football.

A midfielder, Yao featured in all four matches during the team’s 2019 World Cup campaign, while university-educated Lyu is considered a promising young prospect.