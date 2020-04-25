Wuhan Zall resumes training at home base amid virus restrictions

Wuhan Zall, which has returned home from an odyssey of over three months, has resumed training at their base amid coronavirus restrictions.

The Wuhan side, which returned home last Saturday after completing 104 days on the road, held their first training session at their home base on Wednesday since the novel coronavirus broke out in January, the club said.

The players, coaches and working staff, who are prohibited to dine out or attend any social activity, are supplied with masks and can use disinfectant available at dormitories and the entrances to training field, the canteen and fitness center, the club said.

The will also have their body temperature checked every day. These restrictions will be in place until further notice from the local government, according to the club.

Wuhan Zall finished sixth last season at the Chinese Super League under Li Tie, who took over the Chinese national team in January following the abrupt departure of Marcelo Lippi.

The 76-day lockdown on Wuhan was was lifted on April 8 with the epidemic petering out.