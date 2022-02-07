Wust wins gold in women’s 1500m speed skating, setting a new Olympic record.

Wust wins gold in the women’s 1500m speed skating event, setting a new Olympic record.

With ten medals, a Dutch speed skater becomes the most successful speed skater in Olympic history.

ANKARA (Ankara)

In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Ireen Wust of the Netherlands won a gold medal in the women’s speed skating 1500m race and set a new Olympic record of 1:53.28.

In the 2014 Games, the Dutch skater beat her compatriot Jorien ter Mors’ time of 1:53.51.

The 35-year-old also won silver in a race against current world record holder Miho Takagi of Japan, with a time of 1:53.72, while Dutch skater Antoinette de Jong finished third with a time of 1:54.82.

Wust is the most successful speed skater in Olympic history, with ten medals.

In 2006, she won her first Olympic medals in Turin, Italy, where she won a gold in the women’s speed skating 3000m and a bronze in the women’s speed skating 1500m.

In Vancouver 2010, the Dutch skater won one gold medal in the women’s speed skating 1500m, then went on to win four medals in Sochi, Russia 2014, including a gold in the women’s speed skating 3000m.

She won two more Olympic medals in PyeongChang 2018, including gold in the women’s speed skating 1500m.

In the women’s speed skating team pursuit, she won two medals with the national team, one gold in Sochi 2014 and the other silver in PyeongChang 2018.