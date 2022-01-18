WWE has announced that Elimination Chamber will be held in Saudi Arabia on February 19th for a multi-million pound PPV.

The 2022 Elimination Chamber will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to WWE.

The event will take place on February 19 in Jeddah’s brand new Super Dome, which is set to open in June 2021.

It’s the 12th edition of the Elimination Chamber, and it’ll be held for the first time outside of the United States.

It will also be the seventh WWE event to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The 2018 Royal Rumble marked the start of WWE’s Middle East expansion, with the Super ShownDown and Crown Jewel events also taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Jeddah has hosted similar events before: the 2019 Super ShowDown was held in the city, which also hosts the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix.

The announcement of WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia was met with joy.

“The Elimination Chamber show complements the General Entertainment Authority’s commitment to provide the most famous international events and entertainment shows,” according to a statement.

“Several previous partnerships with WWE to present international shows in the kingdom, including the recent WWE Crown Jewel show, have achieved remarkable local and international success.”

However, previous Saudi Arabian events have sparked controversy.

During a Hell in the Cell match last October, WWE was chastised for using camels alongside pyrotechnics.

Following a money dispute, a number of fighters and crew were allegedly held hostage, causing them to miss a SmackDown Live event.