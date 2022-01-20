WWE has been slammed after Walter was given a new name that is the same as that of a WWII Nazi U-boat commander.

WWE was slammed after Walter’s new name was revealed to be the same as that of a WWII Nazi U-boat commander.

After allegedly renaming a wrestler after a Nazi U-boat command, WWE has come under fire from fans and past stars.

Walter, the 34-year-old former NXT UK Champion, is now a part of the newly launched NXT 2.0 brand in the United States.

Last night, the Austrian powerhouse, real name Walter Hahn, was in action in the show’s main event.

Everyone was talking about what happened after Walter defeated Roderick Strong.

He interrupted the ring announcer and declared that ‘Gunther,’ not Walter, was the winner of the match.

On January 13, WWE’s Vince McMahon filed a trademark application for the name ‘Gunther Stark.’

The USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) received a use description for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use.

With ring name trademarks, they frequently file the same use description.

However, a quick Google search reveals that a Gunter Stark served as a Nazi Germany military commander during WWII.

Walter’s name appears to have been trademarked, but it is unclear whether they will continue to use ‘Gunther’ or the full name.

The news quickly trended on Twitter, with fans criticizing Walter’s decision within minutes of his announcement.

Keith Lee, who was let go by WWE as part of a reorganization, was one of those who took part.

“Man….if what I’m hearing is real….,” he tweeted.

Walter is in a bad way.”

It should be noted, however, that as of this roster, WWE has not changed Walter’s name on their official website.

At the time of writing, the grappler’s social media pages still listed him as Walter.

WWE has been contacted for a response.