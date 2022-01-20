WWE Has formally renounced a thorny trademark.

This week, WWE made a hugely embarrassing blunder.

Wrestling names have been trademarked by the WWE for quite some time now.

It did the same thing earlier this week when it registered the name “Gunther Stark” as a trademark for entertainment services.

Walter, an Australian-born rising star who has officially joined the WWE stateside, was given the name.

So, what exactly is the issue? Gunther Stark was a real person.

Worse, he was a Nazi military commander.

WWE, as expected, has dropped its trademarked name.

According to PWInsider.com, “WWE has already abandoned their trademark filing on the name Gunther Stark.”

“On the 119th day of the year, WWE filed a notice that they had abandoned their trademark registration.”

