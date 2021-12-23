WWE is dealing with a Covid outbreak among stars, which is causing PPV plans to fall apart, according to reports, as there is talk of a ThunderDome return ahead of WrestleMania.

Several wrestlers have stated that they have felt ‘run down’ since testing positive for coronavirus, according to PWInsider.

Others have yet to receive their test results, but the infection’s spread could affect the post-Christmas schedule of shows.

The SmackDown taping scheduled to air on December 24 has already been taped, so the outbreak will not affect it.

It’s unclear whether the WWE’s first PPV of 2022, New Year’s Day’s Day 1, will feature any of the affected stars.

It comes after news that a return to the ThunderDome WITHOUT fans is being considered to ensure Wrestlemania 38 goes on.

And, if restrictions are imposed, the ThunderDome, along with the Performance Center, is said to be one of Vince McMahon’s backup plans.

“WWE can go back to somewhere in Florida,” WWE insider Dave Meltzer wrote in his column.

“The Performance Center is always an option.

“The issue is that if you put RAW and SmackDown in front of another 300 people, those numbers will plummet.”

“I think WWE could look at a ThunderDome again and try to take residency in a building, because they did better in the ThunderDome than they did in the Performance Center.”

“But it’s difficult because, because baseball doesn’t start for months, I guess they’ll go to the Tampa baseball stadium and set up.”

During the peak of the pandemic, the WWE’s base of operations was the Thunderdome.