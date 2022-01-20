WWE is gearing up for THE BIGGEST Royal Rumble in history in St. Louis.

The Road to WrestleMania will kick off on Saturday, January 29th, rather than the usual Sunday evening.

The pay-per-view extravaganza will take place in The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, according to Vince McMahon’s company.

The Dome’s full-stadium setup holds 67,277 fans for NFL games and 40,000 for other half-stadium setup events like basketball games, making it the largest Rumble event ever.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John P Saboor.

We’re thrilled to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted a slew of large-scale sporting and entertainment events.

“We’re excited to give the WWE Universe a taste of everything St. Louis has to offer.”

“The City of St. Louis,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones.

In January, the Dome at America’s Center will host the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble will further enhance what is already the best sports scene in the country.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our city because it will bring WWE fans from all over the country to St. Louis.”

Louis and for assisting in keeping our downtown alive during the winter months.”

When tickets for the WWE extravaganza went on sale on Friday, October 15th, they sold out quickly.

The show will be headlined by the iconic 30-man Rumble Match and the 30-woman Rumble Match, with the winner securing a title shot at WrestleMania.

A slew of enigmatic – and perplexing – names have also been confirmed.

The Bella Twins are making a comeback in the Women’s match, while Johnny Knoxville of TV’s Jackass is competing in the Men’s.