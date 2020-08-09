WWE legend Matt Hardy left bloodied mess and needs 13 stitches after Sammy Guevara throws ‘wrong’ chair at him on AEW

WRESTLING legend Matt Hardy was left a bloody mess after having a chair thrown into his FACE by Sammy Guevara.
The shocking incident happened on AEW’s Dynamite show on Thursday night in the US.
SAMMY❗️
ARE YOU KIDDING ME⁉️
🤬🤬🤬#MattHardy was trying to reason with you! @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Z7w4zlvE59
The two wrestlers are currently feuding, which led to a savage brawl on the show.
Before Guevara launched himself off the stage on to WWE legend Hardy laying on a table below, things had taken a bloody turn.
And according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, it’s all because the Cuban-American grabbed the WRONG chair.
Instead of the usual fold-up ones used for attacks, the one Guevara, 27, picked up was significantly bulkier.
And after being launched into the face of Hardy, 45, it opened up a huge gash that required 13 stitches.
According to Alvarez, Guevara was given a “stern talking to” backstage by AEW officials for the error.
Wrestling fans were left shocked at what they had seen.
One posted on Twitter: “This is a worry I have with AEW. We often see recklessness regarding headshots.”
Another fight fan posted: “A bit careless for a wrestler to injure another that way though.”
And “brutal as hell” is how someone else described what played out.