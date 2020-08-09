WWE legend Matt Hardy left bloodied mess and needs 13 stitches after Sammy Guevara throws ‘wrong’ chair at him on AEW

WRESTLING legend Matt Hardy was left a bloody mess after having a chair thrown into his FACE by Sammy Guevara.

The shocking incident happened on AEW’s Dynamite show on Thursday night in the US.

The two wrestlers are currently feuding, which led to a savage brawl on the show.

Before Guevara launched himself off the stage on to WWE legend Hardy laying on a table below, things had taken a bloody turn.

And according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, it’s all because the Cuban-American grabbed the WRONG chair.

Instead of the usual fold-up ones used for attacks, the one Guevara, 27, picked up was significantly bulkier.

And after being launched into the face of Hardy, 45, it opened up a huge gash that required 13 stitches.

According to Alvarez, Guevara was given a “stern talking to” backstage by AEW officials for the error.

Wrestling fans were left shocked at what they had seen.

One posted on Twitter: “This is a worry I have with AEW. We often see recklessness regarding headshots.”

Another fight fan posted: “A bit careless for a wrestler to injure another that way though.”

And “brutal as hell” is how someone else described what played out.