WWE star Mandy Rose looks sensational with new short hair and black bikini after brawl on Smackdown

MANDY ROSE has embraced her new look after Sonya Deville chopped her hair off at SmackDown.

The WWE star, 30, was gunning for revenge this week after the vicious attack by her former tag-team partner.

Deville smeared lipstick all over Rose’s face, slammed her head into the floor and cut her hair.

After the incident, Deville shared the clip on Twitter and wrote: “Daddy’s back, who needs a trim?! Test me again b****.”

Rose was God’s Greatest Creation, but the hashtag #GodsGreatestSoccerMom went viral after Deville chopped off her locks.

But the stunning 30-year-old embraced the nickname as she showed off her new look.

She posted a stunning selfie to her Instagram page alongside the caption; “Break me??? Oh hunny more like a lit a fire under my a**! And thanks for the new haircut #GodsGreatestSoccerMom #SmackDown.”

Rose was bombarded with compliments from her 2.5million followers who seemed to love her new hair.

The WWE star then followed up her selfie with a photo of herself looking incredible in a bikini.

And she stole the show when she debuted the lock during Friday’s SmackDown show.

During the showdown between John Morrison and The Miz, Deville was attacked by Rose.

