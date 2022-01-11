WWE superstar Rick Boogs reveals that he used to eat CAT FOOD to bulk up.

‘I tried to mask the flavor,’ says WWE superstar Rick Boogs, who once ate CAT FOOD to bulk up.

Rick Boogs, a WWE superstar, went to great lengths to bulk up his frame, including eating CAT FOOD to gain weight.

During the early days of his career, the two-time WWE 247 champion was desperate to gain and maintain mass.

Boogs turned to tinned cat food to make sure he was hitting his daily macros while on the go.

“I’ve gone as far as to come up with the idea of eating cat food,” he said during an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

“Because I thought it would be a good snack on the go, [I’d have] highly-dense, nutritious treats to carry in my pockets so that I was calorically satisfied, or micronutritionally full, at all times.”

“It was revolting.”

Although it didn’t last long, the fact remains that I went that far.”

Boogs, whose real name is Eric Bugenhagen, would go to the pet store and buy whole bags of premium cat chow to make sure he had enough to eat.

“I tried to make it work for a whole bag of cat food,” the SmackDown star added.

I went to the store and declared that I would not buy the low-cost items.

“If I’m going to eat cat food, it has to be the best.”

“I went undercover to the best pet food store and asked them what’s the best premium cat food,” she says. “I make it seem like I really, really care about my cat, when in reality, I want the sweet potatoes, the salmon, the kale bits, I want all of that stuff.”

“So I made it through the entire bag of cat food; I just had to work around it and eat it like snacks instead.”

Despite purchasing the best kitty food available, Boogs couldn’t stand the taste and had to add condiments to try to make it edible.

“I eventually got creative and drizzled cheese and sour cream [on it]and tried to turn it into a frijoles dish, like a Mexican cuisine, to try and mask the flavor,” he explained.

Boogs recently teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura, a fan favorite from whom he’s learned a lot.

“He’s the best,” he said of the former New Japan Pro-wrestling champion.

“He’s a fantastic mentor.”

I always seek his advice because he lives next door to me…

