Xabi Alonso ‘under consideration to become Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City’

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is one of the leading candidates to become Pep Guardiola’s new assistant at Manchester City.

Guardiola is still on the lookout for a new assistant to replace Mikel Arteta, who left to become Arsenal head coach in December last year.

City are set to appoint Arteta’s replacement this summer and, as reported by goal, Alonso is under consideration, with the Spaniard having played under Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

Rodolfo Borrell, who is already part of City’s coaching staff, is another potential option, but the likelihood is that the club will look for an external appointment.

Alonso is currently in charge of Real Sociedad’s B side, who are in fifth place in the Spanish third division. He previously gained experience coaching Real Madrid’s Under-14 team.

In 2018 Alonso visited City’s training ground to learn about the club’s coaching methods.

Alonso was coached by Guardiola at Bayern between 2014 and 2016, during which time the German club won two league titles and the DFB-Pokal.

Speaking in November last year, Alonso revealed that he left Real Madrid for Bayern in 2014 as he wanted to experience playing under Guardiola.

Alonso told The Athletic: ‘I was so curious to find out (Guardiola’s) secrets.

‘He has a relentless natural enthusiasm. Football seasons are long but right until the very end, Pep never seemed to be tired.

‘He was alert, always ready. For the players, maybe this gave us an extra few metres in our legs when it mattered most.’

Other possible options to succeed Arteta include David Silva and Andres Iniesta, but both are still playing so are unlikely to take up a coaching position yet.