Xavi confirms that if Ousmane Dembele does not sign a new contract by January, Barcelona will sell him to Manchester United.

Xavi confirms that Barcelona will sell Ousmane Dembele in January if he does not sign a new contract, despite interest from Manchester United.

XAVI has told Ousmane Dembele, who is a Manchester United target, that he must either renew his contract or leave because Barcelona ‘can’t wait any longer.’

Moussa Sissoko, Dembele’s agent, claims Barcelona is ‘losing’ the France winger as a result of their abrasive attitude, but admits the 24-year-old has ‘high demands’ on pay.

Xavi has told Dembele that this month’s transfer window is his D-Day, according to the Nou Camp boss.

Dembele, an ex-Borussia Dortmund star, is reportedly demanding a weekly salary of £700,000, while Barcelona is reportedly looking to reduce his current £210,000k weekly salary.

“What I can say is that we are in a difficult and complex situation,” Xavi said.

“If he does not renew, we will have to make a decision with him,” says the club.

It hasn’t been easy, but Mateu Alemany (Barca’s CEO) has been negotiating with his representative for five months, and we can’t wait any longer; either he renews or we make a decision.”

Xavi, a club legend, believes Dembele understands the urgency with which he must make a decision.

“I’ve been completely honest with him,” he added.

It is a difficult situation, but one must make a choice.

“First and foremost, the club’s interests must be clearly defined.

“He has the advantage, but that doesn’t mean he can’t send him to the stands.”

Since his £135 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, Dembele has consistently underperformed.

When he heard about the wideman’s pay demands, Xavi was said to be’speechless.’

“They’re putting the pressure on,” Sissoko said, “but it doesn’t work with people like us.”

“Perhaps it works with agents in the Barcelona area.”

That isn’t the case with me; I’m here to protect the interests of my players.

‘Yes, we have high expectations, but we’ve demonstrated in the past that Ousmane’s career choices aren’t influenced by money; otherwise, he wouldn’t be here.’

Dembele has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past, but speculation has died down since England winger Jadon Sancho joined United from Dortmund for £73 million last summer.

