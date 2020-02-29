Xavi Fores motorcycle disintegrates in a straight line

Xavi Fores, driver of the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing of the Superbike World Championship, got a good scare during the superpole of the first date of the season, on the Australian track of Phillip Island. The Catalan has lost a good part of the fairing of his ZX-10RR while driving at full speed in full circuit.

Never seen! The motorcycle of @XaviFores disintegrated in a straight line #AUSWorldSBK #WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/C64UZU6DWZ & mdash; DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) February 29, 2020

The session has had to be interrupted for a few minutes while several operators collected all the material scattered around the track.

Hours later, Turkish Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) took the first race of the course after a fierce group battle to the finish line, resolved by just seven thousandths. Razgatlioglu beat the British Alex Loews (Kawasaki) while Scott Redding (Ducati) has premiered in the championship with the third drawer. Álvaro Bautista (Honda) has finished sixth.

WHAT FINAL! What a final treeeeemeeendo! RAZGATLIOGLU wins by CENTIMETERS! The FIRST VICTORY of the SEASON is for @ toprak_tr54, ahead of Lowes and Redding #AUSWorldSBK #WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/ovq2EbcnLj & mdash; DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) February 29, 2020

.