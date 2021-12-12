Xavi was’stunned’ to learn that ex-Barcelona youth boss Albert Benaiges had been accused of sexually abusing 60 students at the school where he worked.

Ex-Barcelona youth boss Albert Benaiges is accused of sexually abusing 60 students at the school where he worked, leaving Xavi’stunned’.

Xavi is shocked that the former director of Barcelona’s youth teams has been accused of sexually abusing 60 former pupils at a school where he also worked.

The allegations against PE teacher Albert Benaiges, who was a key member of Barca’s youth academy from 1991 to 2011, have been investigated by Spanish authorities.

Benaiges, who is 71 years old, has denied any wrongdoing.

Benaiges returned to Barca last year after stints with foreign clubs, but resigned last week for personal reasons.

“I don’t have any information that there were any of these episodes,” Xavi said, “but that doesn’t mean they didn’t happen.”

“I never suspected him because he was my coach.”

I’m taken aback and stunned.

“This is a delicate and difficult situation.

“I’ve spoken with the coaching staff because Albert is one of our favorites.

“We’ve always had a great relationship, and he’s left a great legacy.”

It will be up to the legal system to make the decision.”

Under the leadership of Xavi, the Catalan giants are attempting to resurrect their season.

However, their last two games have ended in defeat.

After losing to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, Barcelona was knocked out of the Champions League group stages for the first time in two decades.