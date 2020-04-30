Xinjiang FC first Chinese football team to announce squad pay cut

Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard FC has reached an agreement with players, coaching staffs on pay cuts to help support the club while football is on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement took 3 rounds of negotiation to reach before the second division league club became the first Chinese side to agree on salary reductions.

The salary reduction scheme will be adjusted according to the monthly salary standards of players and coaches, who will take pay cuts of between 10 and 50 per cent to support club cross difficult barriers from March to the official start of the new season.

All levels of Chinese football league are still with no clear indication of when will be able to begin. Chinese Football Association has already released signals to lower division clubs on the topic of salary reduction earlier, which encouraging clubs, players and coaches to reach agreement after equal and frank negotiation.

“We appreciate all those sacrifices made by players and coaches, anyone could ask for help if they encounter difficulties,” said Sun Aijun, the chairman of Xinjiang FC.

“The club provides us with a great professional platform. We are willing to face difficulties together with the club,” Xinjiang FC’s captain Erpat Mijit said.