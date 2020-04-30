Xu showdown not shelved by shutdown

Josh Warrington and Xu Can were on a collision course to unify two world featherweight championships before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down global boxing two months ago, but both fighters say they’ll be ready to rumble when the ban is lifted.

“I haven’t been down about it; I’ve kept myself ticking because it’s going to happen,” Warrington, the unbeaten (30-0, 7 KOs) IBF champ from Leeds, England, said on Matchroom Boxing’s weekend podcast.

“I feel like I have the momentum with me. I don’t want to be too long out of the ring, but everyone is in the same boat right now,” said the 29-year-old.

“I’m at the highest point and level of my career, and Xu is the front-runner for my next fight. He’s the WBA champ and in his last fight he threw something like 1,500 punches, so you know he’s a busy guy. You want to be part of memorable fights that people are excited about and will talk about for a long time.

“You know as soon as that first bell goes, Xu will go to the center of the ring and start throwing hell for leather. I like to do that, too. Now that I’m at this level, why wouldn’t I want to take on the biggest challenges? Why not dare to be great?”

Xu, the 26-year-old from Jiangxi province who became China’s first WBA champion by beating Puerto Rico’s Jesus Rojas in January 2019, is equally determined.

“It’s a no-brainer for me. Even with the risk of losing my belt and all the momentum I’ve gained, I just want to go all in and prepare to the best of my ability,” Xu (18-2, 3 KOs) told China Daily when the fight was announced.

“I think to always step up the challenge and face an opponent who is much stronger than your last is the best way to demonstrate the value and strength of a fighter, rather than just managing to keep your belt.”

A venue has yet to be finalized, but promoter Eddie Hearn has indicated that Headingley Stadium, home of Leeds’ pro cricket and rugby teams, is a strong possibility.

Tyson ‘hits the mitts’

In other boxing news, Mike Tyson is apparently itching to get back to throwing punches in bunches.

Well, sort of.

It’s been nearly 15 years since the former undisputed world heavyweight champion closed the curtain on his turbulent career, but in a conversation with rapper TI during an Instagram Live show on the weekend, Tyson said he is back training with the aim of launching a series of four-round exhibitions for charity.

“I want to help some homeless and drug-affected mother*******like me,” Tyson said. “I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week or so, and it’s been tough. My body is really sore from that.

“I want to get in shape and do some exhibitions. I want to go to the gym and be able to box three-or four-rounders for charity.”

The self-proclaimed former “baddest man on the planet” apparently isn’t taking his training lightly.

“I do two hours on cardio; I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights-250 to 300 reps,” Tyson said.

“Then I go in and hit the mitts for 25-30 minutes. I’m starting to put those combinations together. Afterwards, I’m in pain. It feels like three guys kicked the crap out of me.”

Tyson’s last official fight was in 2005 when he retired in his corner after the sixth round against Kevin McBride in Washington, DC. It was the ex-champ’s third loss in four fights and his payday was $5.5 million-of which all but $250,000 went to his ex-wife and creditors.

After that fight, Tyson apologized to fans, telling the Washington Post: “I do not have the guts to be in this sport anymore… My heart is not in it. I’m sorry for the fans who paid to see this.”