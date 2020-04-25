politics

The week

The president is not doing well



The only thing worse than a pandemic is having Donald Trump as president during a pandemic. Tens of thousands of Americans have died. Tens of millions have lost their jobs. President Trump has now taken pity on himself, touted an unproven drug, bragged about the TV ratings of his press conferences, and expressed interest in the idea that people inject disinfectants into their lungs – or, as we used to call it, every day we have to look after ourselves worry about the president’s mental health if he should worry about our physical health. After saying that he wanted “the governors to take care of things,” Trump said his authority was “total.” “The President of the United States decides,” he said. Three days later, he said to the governors, “You will fire your own shots.” As far as Trump has a plan, it is important to recognize everything the governors do well and blame them for everything he does badly. On Wednesday, he accused the Republican governor of Georgia of reopening stores early. This was five days after Trump called for the “exemption” of several states from the guidelines that he himself issued the day before. Governors can’t do anything right. If they reopen stores, Trump will blame them for deaths. If they keep businesses closed, he will blame them for bad economies and deaths. If Trump does nothing, he hopes not to be held responsible for anything. Too late. He was unable to prepare for the pandemic, although – and also because – there was a book outlining how to prepare for a pandemic. Trump doesn’t read much, don’t know much, or doesn’t learn a lot. He feels a lot and talks a lot. “I’m not a doctor,” said Trump, “but I’m a common sense person.” Apparently it is normal to call hydroxychloroquine “a very special thing” and to say that. “Many people say,” Patients should take the unproven drug. According to a White House official, these people include “so many people in New York – friends, Wall Street people, real estate people”. If Trump disregards medical advice from real estate people, he relies on his own epidemiological clairvoyance. He told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he had an “idea” of coronavirus mortality. “Personally, I would say the number is well below 1 percent,” he said, adding, “I don’t think you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” As Joel Stein said: “Sometimes you only know in your stomach how many ventilators every hospital needs in a pandemic.” Trump’s “war against the invisible enemy” is a war against the scientific method. We cannot attack the corona virus. We can only hide from it and defend ourselves with gloves, masks and hand disinfectants. This will need time. The only way to win is to wait. Trump doesn’t want to wait. Just six days after calling himself “War President”, he said the war “lasted a while” and was scheduled to end by Easter (19 days later). Why Easter? Because he said, “Easter is a very special day … for me.” Trump does everything about him, even the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The President’s subordinates are tasked with protecting his ego first and then protecting the lives of Americans. His trading advisor Peter Navarro said to Fox & Friends: “I bet President Trump’s intuition.” He said “this” because hydroxychloroquine was too difficult to pronounce. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said Trump was “so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and data”. This applies when Fox News-Chyrons are considered scientific literature. In the Trump administration, telling the truth is a fire hazard. Dr. Rick Bright, director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, was fired for questioning the president’s recommendation for hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. Now medical researchers have to worry that they will be released because they do not recommend taking bleach. When Trump visited the disease control and prevention centers last month, he boasted, “I really understand it. People are surprised that I understand it. Each of these doctors said,” How do you know so much about it? “Maybe I did a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president. “He should have done it. Our hospitals would be in much better shape if Trump were in one of them. Would you like to deliver more important comments and analysis like this straight to your inbox? Sign up for the week’s “Today’s Best Articles” newsletter. More articles from theweek.com Even Fox News was not convinced when Trump claimed that his comments on the disinfectant injection were “sarcasm”. An alarming number of Americans believe that a coronavirus vaccine exists and has been reportedly reportedly recommending that the detained navy reinstate the captain, who has been displaced by a coronavirus warning