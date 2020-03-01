Yankees don’t know when Aaron Judge will be ready for the game

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the YES network during the game that afternoon, the Yankees have no schedule for when Aaron Judge will be ready to participate in spring training games. The judge was previously restricted in his baseball activities due to a beamy shoulder that the Yankees said had to be “serviced”. The big right field player recently started hitting the cage but hasn’t seen any pitching in games. Boone said the judge is going through a series of tests while the Yankees continue to monitor his health.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The Yankees’ relationship to the injury error seems to continue right where it stopped in 2019. Starter James Paxton

has undergone a back operation while his fellow pitcher Luis Severino I just had an operation with Tommy John. Meanwhile racket Giancarlo Stanton has a calf load that may prevent him from being ready for the opening day and an outfielder Aaron Hicks recovers from his own Tommy John procedure, which he had in late October. “data-reactid =” 19 “> The Yankees’ relationship with the injury error seems to pick up exactly where it left off in 2019. Starter James Paxton underwent back surgery while he was a pitcher Luis Severino was being operated on by Tommy John. Meanwhile racket Giancarlo Stanton has a calf load that may prevent him from being ready for the opening day and an outfielder Aaron Hicks is recovering from his own Tommy John intervention, which he had in late October.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The cascade of injuries last season led to the Yankees Overhaul of their training staff over the winter. It is unknown whether Judge and Stanton’s current problems depend on the team’s old training methods, but Boone and the rest of the organization can’t be thrilled. “Data-reactid =” 20 “> Last season’s cascade of injuries led the Yankees to overhaul training staff over the winter. Whether Judge and Stanton’s current problems depend on the team’s old training methods is unknown, but Boone and the rest of the Organization cannot be enthusiastic.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “It may not have been discussed about judge The opening day is still missing, but the Yankees have some depth of field. Clint Frazier

and Mike Tauchman are the presumed favorites for the left field in Stanton’s place and Miguel Andújar has learned to play left and get his racket in the lineup. Utility man Tyler Wade can play the outfield, and the Yankees also have veterans Zack granite and Rosell Herrera in the camp. “data-reactid =” 21 “> It is not yet known that the judge may miss the opening day, but the Yankees have a reasonable depth in the outfield. Clint Frazier and Mike Tauchman is the alleged favorite for the left field in Stanton’s place, and Miguel Andújar has learned to play on the left and put his racket in the lineup. Utility Tyler Wade can play the outfield, and the Yankees also have veterans Zack Granite and Rosell Herrera in the camp.

These guys aren’t MVP talents like Judge. The Yankees want their franchise’s face to shoot all cylinders.

It is not what you want.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Follow @StelliniTweets“data-reactid =” 24 “>Follow @StelliniTweets

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Yankees don’t know when Aaron Judge will be ready for the game originally appeared on NBCSports.com“data-reactid =” 25 “> Yankees don’t know when Aaron Judge will be ready for game actions that originally appeared on NBCSports.com