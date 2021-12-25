Yarde’s revenge on Arthur and Taylor’s victory over Ramirez are among the top seven performances in British boxing in 2021.

Yarde’s revenge on Arthur and Taylor’s victory over Ramirez are two of the best performances in British boxing in 2021.

In 2021, British boxing suffered a setback, with brilliant champions such as Anthony Joshua, Josh Warrington, and Terri Harper losing their titles – hopefully for the time being.

To make up for the disappointments, there were dozens of standout performances and life-changing results from UK-based fighters.

SunSport has attempted to condense it down to seven incredible performances, with apologies to all of the aces who came up trumps in 2021.

When Arthur of Manchester stunned his light-heavyweight opponent a year ago, he jabbed his way to a split decision victory.

There were disagreements over the rematch, contract disputes, ruckus over the rematch location, and threats between the two trainers.

When it came down to it, Yarde simply did what he should have done in their first fight, destroying his opponent in four rounds.

All of the things Yarde was expected to try, Arthur and his team had no answer for.

The Beast from East London found it to be explosive and punishing, but also cathartic.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

After a string of eye-catching results all over Europe, the Russian from Nottinghamshire had been long overdue a high-profile dance partner and a coming out party.

The Carl Greaves-trained welterweight had accepted all challenges and accused a number of well-known 147lbers of ducking him.

He got the right profile when he won the European title, and the Kelly fight finally happened after a few Covid-19 delays.

Kelly was a 2016 Team GB Olympian, Matchroom posterboy, and Adam Booth-trained hottie with a lot of promise.

However, despite being in the away corner, many boxing insiders believed Ava was a sleeper who could cause an upset.

The understated Armenian hardman, on the other hand, systematically broke Pretty Boy Kelly down, floored him twice, and left him a bloodied mess before Booth rescued his bulldozed man from the fire.

Cash, trained by Tomy Sims, was involved in a thrilling see-saw battle with beanpole Jake Cullen in 2019, so his true potential was questioned.

Bentley, backed by Frank Warren and BT, was expected to make a comeback at the British level, so they enticed Cash to their show and placed him in the away corner – in an empty York Hall arena.

The general consensus was that it would be a 50-50 fight that would ebb and flow, necessitating the use of judges to split them.

But in just nine minutes, Cash ripped the script from his hosts’ hands and brutalized Bentley, who is thankfully fresh and bright enough to return.

It was a watershed moment for Cash, who had been sidelined by injuries, and…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.