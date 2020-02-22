Yaya Toure admits he fears for Man City against Real Madrid in Champions League

Yaya Toure has admitted he fears for former club Manchester City in their Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side progressed to the knockout stages of the European competition as group winners while the LaLiga giants reached the round of 16 by finishing as runners-up.

City travel to the Bernabeu on February 26 before welcoming Zinedine Zidane’s side on March 17.

‘I wanted City to get Lyon or some club like that, but Real Madrid is going to be a tough game, a very, very tough game,’ Toure told Omnisport.

‘But we will see – the first game is at the Bernabeu and then it is [at the]Etihad.

‘Real Madrid could knock us straight out. They could, they really could, because we expect Real Madrid to be in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and now they face City.

‘I’m a little scared to be honest.’