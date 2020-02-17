‘Yes he can replace Romelu Lukaku’: Kanu backs compatriot Odion Ighalo to be an Old Trafford hit

Former Arsenal striker Nwankwo Kanu believes fellow Nigerian Odion Ighalo can fill the void left by the departure of Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United.

The Red Devils were left lacking in the striking department when Lukaku joined Inter Milan on the final day of the summer transfer window.

A long-term injury to Marcusd Rashford then left the club with no option but to enter the market in January, Ighalo joining on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

The former Watford forward is set to be included in the United squad for the first time on Monday as they face Chelsea, having completed an enforced 14-day spell away from his new side due to coronavirus fears.

And Kanu is confident that he can make impact.

‘Yes he can replace him (Lukaku),’ Kanu told Goal. ‘If you watch him play, you’d find out that he is strong and can score goals.

‘What he needs is the service. In this team, I am sure his game will improve because the team has great players.

‘Despite playing in the Chinese league, Ighalo is not a player you would look down on and say he is not a good player.

‘I believe in him and I know he can deliver if given the chance. Bringing him to Old Trafford means that those in the club believe in his ability, and we have to respect that.

‘I don’t think he will not disappoint because he will give them value for their money.’