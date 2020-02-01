Yes she Ken! US youngster Kenin beats Muguruza to win maiden Grand Slam title at Australian Open

America’s Sofia Kenin won a maiden Grand Slam title as she battled back from a set down to beat Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final.

Appearing in her first Grand Slam final, 21-year-old Kenin showed relentless resolve as she defeated Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

It capped a stunning first title for Kenin against the more experienced Muguruza, who was appearing in her fourth final at a major, and who picked up titles at the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

Good job, kid! 👏Kenin becomes the youngest #AusOpen women’s singles champion since Maria Sharapova in 2008.#AO2020 | @SofiaKeninpic.twitter.com/a5TecDMfk6 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2020

Unseeded in Melbourne, it was Muguruza who set the early pace, breaking 14th seed Kenin in game three and threatening to run away with the first set.

Kenin dug deep to keep herself in the set, saving four break points in game seven to take the score to 4-3. Muguruza then gifted her opponent the next game with two double-faults to get things back on serve at 4-4.

However, the parity proved brief as the Spaniard broke back immediately before serving out the set.

Kenin regained her composure at the start of the second set as both players held serve with ease in the early games.

But it was the American youngster who stepped things up to break in game four as she increasingly found her rhythm in a sign that the tide was turning in her favor.

Muguruza scrapped to stay in the set, but a resurgent Kenin broke again in game eight to take the set 6-2 and send the final into a decider.

After the early exchanges went with serve in the third set, Kenin fought back brilliantly from 0-40 down in game five, and then broke the Spaniard in the next game to move to 4-2 and put herself within touching distance of a maiden Grand Slam title.

The American held serve and then broke a fading Muguruza again to take the set 6-2, and with it the match and a first Grand Slam title.

The win made the Russian-born Kenin the youngest women’s Australian Open winner since Maria Sharapova lifted the trophy as a 20-year-old in 2008, and Kenin now looks destined for similar stardom.

“My dream has officially come true,” Kenin said after lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in Melbourne.

“Dreams come true. If you have a dream then go for it – it will come true. These two weeks have been the best two weeks of my life,” she added.