Yesterday, Dak Prescott’s girlfriend’s gameday outfit went viral.

The Gameday Outfit of Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Went Viral Yesterday.

Dak Prescott, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has had a good month.

He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and, for the first time in three years, in the playoffs.

Dak Prescott wowed the Washington Redskins with four touchdowns yesterday.

But it’s possible that his girlfriend Natalie Buffett stole the show from the sidelines.

Natalie was spotted on the sidelines wearing a “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket during the game.

She also shared some pictures of the outfit on her Instagram story, which quickly went viral.

Natalie’s bold jacket was featured in the New York Post.

Since at least 2020, Dak and Natalie have been together.

Natalie is a social media sensation with over 60,000 Instagram followers.

