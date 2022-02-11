Yoan Zouma, Kurt Zouma’s brother, has been barred from playing for Dagenham and Redbridge after filming the West Ham striker’s terrifying cat attack.

Yoan Zouma, Kurt Zouma’s brother, has been barred from playing for Dagenham and Redbridge after filming the West Ham midfielder’s terrifying cat attack.

Kurt Zouma’s brother Yoan has been suspended by DAGENHAM and REDBRIDGE until the RSPCA has completed their investigation into the sick cat kicking video.

Kurt Zouma was caught on camera in his £2 million London mansion kicking and slapping his cat.

Yoan, who plays center-back like Kurt, filmed the incident, which he ‘unreservedly’ apologizes for.

The RSPCA took Zouma’s cats away after tens of thousands of complaints, and they are investigating the video.

Dagenham and Redbridge have confirmed that Yoan will not play a competitive game for the club until the RSPCA investigation is completed.

“The club would like to provide an update on its player, Yoan Zouma,” the club said in a statement.

“The RSPCA contacted Yoan this week to ask for his help in their investigation, and he is fully cooperating with them.”

“However, Dagenham and Redbridge FC would like to reiterate that it condemns all forms of animal cruelty and fully understands the outrage expressed by many of its fans.”

“As a result, the club has decided that Yoan will not play for Dagenham andamp; Redbridge in any competitive match until the RSPCA has completed its investigations.”

“At the conclusion of the RSPCA investigation, any further action that is deemed necessary will be taken.”

After playing in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Watford on Tuesday, brother Kurt was fined £250,000 by the club for his role in the disturbing video.

Adidas has also severed ties with France’s national team.

A new bill passed in Parliament last year gives animal abusers harsher prison sentences.

The Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill allows the worst offenders to be imprisoned for five years instead of just six months.

Organisers of dogfights, farmers who neglect horses, and thugs who abuse puppies or kittens could all face a lengthy prison sentence.

After a four-year campaign by Battersea Cats and Dogs Home in London, the new legislation was championed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his animal-loving wife Carrie.

It mandates video surveillance in all slaughterhouses in England and prohibits the export of live animals for fattening and slaughter.

Zoos must improve their standards, and the feelings of household pets must be protected.

Animals with a backbone have a legal right to happiness as well as the avoidance of suffering, according to the law.

The crusade was started after the Battersea home discovered that fly-tippers were given harsher sentences than animal abusers.

“Justice will finally be served to anyone who perpetuates animal cruelty, and a proper punishment will be brought in,” said comedian Ricky Gervais, 60, a dedicated animal rights campaigner, when the bill went into effect last June.

“It’s one that I’m hoping will act as a deterrent…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.