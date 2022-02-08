Yoan Zouma, Kurt’s brother, who is he?

He was the one who captured Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping his pet cat on video.

Yoan Zouma, like his footballer brother, is being scrutinized for his role in the heinous abuse incident.

Yoan Zouma, Kurt’s younger brother, was born on May 6, 1998.

The 23-year-old is a professional footballer who currently plays as a defender for Dagenham and Redbridge.

Yoan was filming Kurt, who was seen kicking his cat and slapping its face like a football.

The video was shared on Snapchat on Sunday afternoon, a day after the centre-back made his FA Cup debut for West Ham.

The first clip was titled “sa commence,” which means “it is beginning” in English.

In later clips, it’s replaced by a slew of smiling face emojis.

The video has received a lot of backlash online, with thousands of people contacting the RSPCA.

Kurt announced Yoan’s two-year contract with Bolton Wanderers on Twitter in July 2018.

“I’m so proud of my little brother for landing his first professional contract!” he wrote.

May God continue to bless you.”

Kurt Zouma of the Premier League was caught on camera kicking his cat across his kitchen floor like a football and slapping his pet in the face.

While his brother films him, the 27-year-old West Ham player attacks the pet in his £2 million mansion.

As the cameraman laughs, the French international chases the animal around his dining room.

Zouma also throws a pair of designer shoes at the pet, which tries desperately to flee.

He is seen slapping the cat in the face — and out of the child’s arms — in the final scene.

The club has condemned his actions and stated that it will “handle the situation internally.”

The £30 million former Chelsea player is said to have been enraged that the Bengal — an expensive breed of domesticated cat that resembles a small leopard — had messed up his home.

Lionel Zouma is Zurt and Yoan’s older brother.

He is a professional footballer who was born on September 10, 1993.

On October 16, 2011, Lionel made his professional debut with Sochaux.

He now represents both Vevey United and the Central African national team as a central defender.