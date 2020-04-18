Yorkshire County Cricket Club place players and staff on furlough amid coronavirus crisis

Yorkshire’s players and coaches have been furloughed in line with all other employees at Headingley.

The majority of staff at the club were placed on the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme last month and a decision to expand that came at a board meeting last Friday.

Yorkshire announced in February that they had been able to trim £3.8millon off their long-term debt but it still stands at around £18.5million and the club’s director of cricket Martyn Moxon followed saying that cricket was secondary at a time of national crisis by adding: ‘From a club point of view, we feel that these measures need to be taken to ensure as little damage as possible to the business.

‘The players are disappointed not to be playing as they have worked hard during the winter and have been excited about the season ahead. However, they are all fully understanding of the club’s decision.’

Yorkshire, the most successful club in the history of the County Championship with 33 titles, have not disclosed what percentage of players’ wages will be paid above and beyond the £2,500 a month cap individuals are paid through the government scheme.

Of others counties to furlough players, Warwickshire have vowed to ensure theirs are remunerated in full through the crisis while Worcestershire have offered a top-up to the equivalent of 90 per cent.

County cricket introduced a minimum wage of £27,500 for full time professionals earlier this year and only a small proportion of those outside the centrally-contracted England players command six-figure salaries.

However, the furloughing of playing squads is expected to save clubs a minimum of £50,000 per month.

Meanwhile, Roses rivals Lancashire have announced plans to offer 5,000 tickets to NHS workers for a Vitality Blast match this coming summer as a thank you for their efforts in the fight against Coronavirus.