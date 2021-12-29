Yoshinori Horie, an ex-UFC fighter, claims he performed a sex act on a man in order to fund his MMA career.

Yoshinori Horie, an ex-UFC fighter, claims he performed a sex act on a man to fund his MMA career.

A friend may have persuaded the 26-year-old Japanese actor to participate in the ‘painful’ experience five years ago, according to him.

At the age of 21, the aspiring martial artist claimed he committed the act in order to earn £130 – more than he would have earned in two days at his part-time job – to help launch his career.

“Five years ago, when I was with a friend, I was told that I could get money [for a sex act]in Shibuya,” Horie told his 14,300 Twitter followers.

“I went after him…

My face was told to be hidden…

“I was duped in a variety of ways.

“I couldn’t afford it, but I really wanted to do martial arts on my own.”

“I got 20,000 yen (£130) in less than an hour,” Featherweight fighter Horie continued, “but it was quite big!”

“I was able to start martial arts in a short amount of time, exceeding the amount of two days of part-time work that I do while standing for eight hours.”

In a separate tweet, Horie, also known as the Rising Star, described the experience as “painful,” but expressed gratitude for the opportunity to “pursue his dreams.”

“It’s painful now,” he continued, “but I can chase my dreams as long as I’m alive.”

“I also enjoy women…

“I’ve worked hard enough to make enough money to practice martial arts.”

Horie has an 8-2-0 UFC record with five KOs, most recently losing to Hakeem Dawodu in July 2019.

In RIZIN, he has won three of his last four fights, including a win over Hirotaka Nakada last month.