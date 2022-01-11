Yosuke Ideguchi is using his switch to Celtic as a’second chance’ after a failed stint with Leeds United.

After a failed stint with Leeds United, Yosuke Ideguchi is using his move to Celtic as a’second chance.’

In a triple swoop, the 25-year-old midfielder arrived at Parkhead alongside fellow countrymen Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.

Following his move to Celtic, Yosuke Ideguchi is determined to make the most of his “second chance” in Europe.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Leeds in 2018, but did not appear in any games for the Yorkshire club.

During the 2018-19 season, he had loan spells in Spain and Germany before rejoining Gamba Osaka.

Ideguchi, who goes by the nickname “Guchi,” wants to make sure that his move to Celtic is far more fruitful than his previous venture away from Japan.

“The first time I went abroad as a football player, it didn’t go the way I wanted,” he said at his first press conference since joining Parkhead on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

“I’ve always wanted to play for an international team again, and Celtic has given me a second chance, which is why I absolutely wanted to come here.”

“I was only there for a training camp (at Leeds United) and then went on loans to Spain and Germany,” Ideguchi said when asked why it didn’t work out.

“I believe it didn’t work out for me because I didn’t feel I could give it everything I had.”

I couldn’t devote all of my attention to it.”

At Celtic, Ideguchi believes that being welcomed by colleagues and the coaching staff will be critical.

“It all depends on good communication with team members and staff,” he said.

I’d like to make a significant contribution and excel in this position.

“Glasgow is a stunning city.”

I’ve been walking around the city and it’s a lovely place.

In terms of football, my teammates have been incredible, and the staff has been wonderful.

“I’m getting used to my new surroundings.”

Ideguchi, who could make his Premiership debut against Hibs on Monday, has told supporters to expect a dynamic midfielder with a strong work ethic.

“My style is about putting in the effort to get the ball and then attacking,” he explained.

I’m excited to show off my sense of style.”

Ange Postecoglou signed three Japanese players this month to join Kyogo Furuhashi in Glasgow, including forward Daizen Maeda and utility man Reo Hatate.