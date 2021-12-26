‘You deserve a lot more,’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tells his mother as he presents her with a £29k white Cadillac CT5.

‘You deserve a lot more,’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tells his mother as he gives her a £29k white Cadillac CT5 for Christmas.

DWAYNE JOHNSON gave his mother a white Cadillac CT5 for Christmas, but he believes she is entitled to a lot more.

Yesterday, The Rock surprised Ata with the incredible wagon as a special gift.

He shared a video of the WWE and Hollywood legend presenting the car to her on social media, with prices starting at £29,000 for the luxury vehicle.

He bought her a house for Christmas three years ago.

Shredded Johnson was dressed in running gear and a gillet, while his mother, 73, was dressed in a red coat.

She hugged her thoughtful son and then walked towards the camera, unable to contain her joy and gratitude.

On Instagram, The Rock, 49, posted the video as well as a series of photos, including an emotional Ata seated in her new vehicle alongside Dwayne’s daughters Jasmine, six, and Tiana, three, while Dwayne’s dog ran around.

“This one felt good,” Johnson, a wrestler-turned-actor-turned-rapper, tweeted to his 284 million followers.

“Today I surprised my mother with a new car for Christmas.

“She was taken aback.”

She let out a few good ugly screams.

Then her grandchildren joined her in the car.

She was overcome with pure joy.

“Hell, even Hobbs, my dog, with his new Christmas chicken, wanted to peep the whip.”

“I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to do things like this for my mother, who has had an incredible life.”

None of it is taken for granted by me.

She hasn’t either.

“Merry Christmas, ma, and enjoy your new car and Elvis records!”

You have our undying affection.

You are deserving of a lot more.

“Disc Jockey”

Dwayne’s father and another wrestler, Rocky, was married to Ata, who has Somaon ancestry, but they divorced before Rocky’s death last year.

She was adopted as a child by wrestler parents, and her son has praised her for persevering through a “tough life.”

She attempted suicide in front of her 15-year-old son.