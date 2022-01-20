‘You have to ask him,’ says Lionel Messi, whose Fifa Best selection perplexes Lewandowski as the German press erupts in rage.

After his bizarre Fifa The Best votes, Robert Lewandowski insisted that “you’ll have to ask Lionel Messi” to explain.

And the German press piled on the Paris Saint-Germain striker as they defended Bayern Munich striker Thiago Alcantara.

After a record 69 goals, Lewandowski, 33, was named Fifa’s Best Player of the Year for 2021 this week.

He received 48 votes, edging out Messi (44) and Mo Salah (39) in the voting.

However, when the captains’ votes were revealed, it came as a surprise that Messi chose his injured PSG teammate Neymar as the best player in the world in 2021, despite the fact that PSG had failed to win Ligue 1 this season.

As he snubbed his greatest rivals, he chose club pal Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema as his other two nominees.

And, just weeks after declaring Lewandowski deserved a Ballon d’Or, the Argentina captain’s selections did not go over well.

“Shame on you, Messi,” the German newspaper Bild wrote, implying that he rigged his Fifa vote to avoid giving Lewandowski points and give himself a better chance of winning.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“Those were very nice words from Messi at the Ballon d’Or,” the red-hot Bayern striker said of the ex-Barcelona hero’s choices.

“Now that he’s made his decision, you must ask him the question!”

“Except for my sporting performance, I haven’t done anything wrong for which he can be angry.”

“I don’t want to say anything negative about his decision.”

Ironically, neither German head coach Hansi Flick, a former Bayern Munich goalkeeper, nor captain and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer chose Messi in their top three, instead opting for Lewandowski.

Cristiano Ronaldo voted for Lewandowski, while the Poland star chose Jorginho first, followed by Messi, and finally Ronaldo.

After winning the award for 2020, Lewandowski is now aiming for a hat-trick of Fifa Best awards.

His incredible form has continued into this season, with the former Borussia Dortmund star scoring 34 goals in only 26 games.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.