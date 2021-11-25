‘You owe Africa an apology,’ a enraged reporter tells Klopp after he refers to the AFCON as a “little tournament.”

‘You owe Africa an apology,’ says a enraged reporter after Klopp refers to the AFCON as a ‘little tournament.’

A furious reporter called out JURGEN KLOPP for his recent comments about the African Cup of Nations, leaving him red-faced.

Klopp had to clarify his remarks after referring to the AFCON as “a little tournament,” which he claimed was ironic and taken out of context.

In a heated Zoom conversation, Ojora Babatunde of OJB Sports demanded an apology from Klopp for the description.

“Hello Jurgen, during your last pre-match press conference, you purposefully referred to the Africa Cup of Nations as a ‘little tournament,'” Babatunde said.

“I believe it is an insult to the players, the fans, the people, and the continent, and I believe you owe the continent an apology.”

Klopp, visibly taken aback, replied, “I didn’t mean it that way.”

I didn’t mean it that way, and to be honest, I’m not sure why you interpreted it that way…”

The two then proceeded to interrupt each other, with Klopp finally allowing the reporter to finish his point.

“That was what you said,” Babatunde continued, “I listened to the presser and you said the continent in Africa [is little], that is what you said.”

Klopp later attempted to clarify his remarks, saying, “Come on, I didn’t mean it that way.”

“I was not even close to having the idea in my head that I wanted to talk about the African Cup of Nations as a ‘little tournament,’ or the continent of Africa as a ‘little continent.’

“What I meant was that if you watched the entire press conference, you might have gotten it right if you wanted to, because I said there would be no international breaks until March.”

“I said, ‘Oh, there’s a little tournament in January,’ and I didn’t mean a small tournament; I was just saying, ‘It’s still a tournament,’ which is ironic.”

“It’s still a big tournament, and we lose some of our best players to it.”

I believe you should apologize to the continent.

“But you wouldn’t say that in Europe, you wouldn’t say a ‘little tournament in Europe…” continued an enraged Babatunde.

Klopp then attempted to end the conversation by claiming, “I am not a native speaker, but you can misunderstand me at any time.”

“I know I’d never think like that.”

I’m not sure why you thought this was honest, but it’s not acceptable to me…

