You were mean to me, let yourself go

As the coronavirus pandemic worsens, democratic governors carrying the heaviest burdens are increasingly concerned that they will upset Donald Trump and risk losing critical support during a life or death crisis if they are too loud about the response complain to the federal government.

The latest evidence of the delicate, sometimes impossible line that these governors were forced to leave came on Tuesday when the president raided New York governor Andrew Cuomo during a city-hall television program with Fox News.

“I saw Governor Cuomo [today] and he was very nice, ”said the President of the man who controls the country most affected by the virus. Cuomo had recently held a press conference, making fun of how inadequate the administration’s help in getting ventilators was.

“He had a choice … He refused to order 15,000 ventilators,” Trump said, referring to a recent column by Betsy McCaughey, a hard-nosed Trump supporter and longtime health policy crusader on the right. “It is said that he did not buy the ventilators for a pandemic in 2015, but instead set up death tables and lotteries.”

Trump would continue to insist that he did not accuse Cuomo. But the magnanimity was short-lived. “It’s a one-way street,” Trump said the government should help states with a corona virus response policy. “You have to treat us well too.”

Under normal circumstances, such screed would be thrown aside as a classic piece of Trumpian shit and thin skin. However, these are not normal times. And Trump’s comment resonated not only with how insensitive it seemed, but also with how fabricated the evidence was that he was quoting.

Trump is obsessed with the flu and attacks Cuomo in the Softball Fox News Chat

A source from Governor Cuomo’s team told The Daily Beast that they believed McCaughey was referring to a 2015 New York government health report on ventilator guidelines for their column. The ventilator demand report data was based on numbers collected for the 1918 influenza pandemic. The report’s guidelines also stated that “it was not possible to accurately estimate the impact of a major pandemic, including the need for ventilators,” and “the approach used is likely to overestimate the number of ventilators used during a major pandemic would be needed. ”

President Trump “apparently did not read the document he was quoting – this was a five-year-old report by the advisory task force in which the state never recommended the purchase of ventilators – but merely pointed out that New York City did not have enough ventilators flu pandemic would be equipped for a year 1918, ”said Dani Lever, communications director at Cuomo. “Nobody is, including Mr. Trump.”

For Trump, it was only the latest in a relationship between him and the governor of the state, which he had previously called home. The relationship between the two has changed from week to week, if not from day to day, and varies from amiable words to overt hostility depending on the news cycle. Such a dysfunction in the working relationship can appear abnormal, especially in the midst of a deadly pandemic that gets the economy going. For those close to the president, however, this was a standard procedure.

“If you are good and respectful [Trump]”He’ll treat you the same way – it’s that simple,” said a senior White House official. “The President always said that he fights back when he has to, and the situation with [Cuomo] is no different. If you keep that in mind, your kind of seesaw relationship is during [coronavirus] is not a surprise. “

Another person who spoke to the president earlier this month said that Trump mentioned in a meeting one day how Cuomo is doing and coping with the crisis, just two days later in another private conversation with the governor To beat “bad”. ”

A source on the New York governor’s team said that Cuomo has been trying to shake off these spirited fluctuations in the past two weeks, saying Trump’s mood changes so often that it’s difficult to keep track of them. Another person familiar with the relationship said the couple could be expected to work together in one day and the president would berate the governor for not doing enough the next day, usually in the hours after morning press conference of the governor.

Cuomo, the person close to the governor, has praised and occasionally criticized the White House. For example, when administration eased the building of hospitals and the Army Corps of Engineers sent to the state to help, Cuomo was gracious. In press conferences, he thanked the president repeatedly and found that he and Trump talk a lot about what New York needs to fight the public health epidemic. At other times, Cuomo blew up the federal government, not necessarily Trump himself, because of the delay and lack of urgently needed medical supplies that healthcare workers need to treat coronavirus patients.

That was the case on Tuesday when Cuomo said the state needed 30,000 ventilators and was not getting enough help from the federal government to buy more. The Trump administration later announced that approximately 4,000 ventilators are currently being shipped to New York. However, the governor’s office is still desperate for more and has urged the president to implement the Defense Production Law and order private companies to do more for the free market.

The fact that Cuomo has made stricter demands than others is not lost on the White House. It is not lost why. His state was exposed to the brunt of the coronavirus crisis. And on Tuesday evening, Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, at a White House press conference that people who have recently left New York City should quarantine themselves for 14 days. “For anyone who has left New York in the past few days, the number of cases may have exposed you before you left New York,” said Birx. “Anyone who has been to New York should quarantine themselves for the next fortnight to ensure that the virus does not spread to others.”

Trump, who attended the meeting, declined to say whether he had warned Cuomo of the announcement. “We’ll talk to them about it,” the president told White House reporters.

But while Trump’s attention seems to be focused on parrying with Cuomo, other democratic governors have felt the pressure not to get on his bad side as well. One of these governors was Jay Inslee from Washington, whose state of New York preceded the struggle with a massive wave of coronavirus infections and deaths. Earlier this month, President Inslee called a “snake” and even instructed his vice president to “not be polite.” The governor and the president did not speak for weeks, although Tara Lee, a spokeswoman for Inslee, told The Daily Beast that they had connected for the first time over the weekend, while Trump told Inslee that he would not get a medical boat that he did had requested but would “get field hospitals”.

For Democrats working on the front of the crisis for governors, the lesson from this episode and from Cuomo is that there are two administrations to navigate: the one that does the actual crisis response and the one that responds to Trump’s identity.

“It’s really unclear how many decisions Trump makes compared to the actual team there. Everyone is negotiating the challenge of telling the federal government where they are falling behind and ensuring that we meet our citizens’ needs by receiving federal assistance, knowing that you risk risking angering Trump, “said an adjutant of a democratic one Governor who is involved in dealing with the spread of the coronavirus. “It is a balance that all governors are dealing with. Well, not all governors. Democratic governors. ”

As they deal with this balance, the Democrats say they can already see potholes in front of them. Trump has said in the past few days that he plans to reopen the economy soon, perhaps by Easter, in hopes of avoiding depression. However, the President can do little to force states to end their decrees that people stay in place or close all nonessential companies. If they don’t bow to Trump’s demands, fear will create a situation where he can use the bully pulpit again to bully.

“He tried to blame the states … and I think this maneuver [to re-open the economy] is the same, ”said a democratic activist working on governor campaigns. “He can say, ‘Hey, I opened it, it’s not my decision that your state closed the economy. It’s not up to me that you lost your job. Accuse your governor. ”

