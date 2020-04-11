Your mask may not be enough when COVID-19 is in the air

Willy Kurniawan / Reuters

When Donald Trump suggested last week that other people than him wear cloth masks in public, it sparked a fierce debate over whether the novel 2019 corona virus is in the air. For months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held the same position as the World Health Organization (WHO) – masks for healthy people are not required as long as they practice social distancing and are at least six feet apart. The authorities have claimed that the virus is transmitted either through direct contact with an infected person, fomites – an infected surface such as a door handle – or through droplets that occur when someone coughs or sneezes.

However, there is increasing evidence that transmission can take place via aerosols or virus particles that occur when you exhale through speech, breathing, singing, and even outdoor exercise. Some experts and critics of the new CDC guidelines say that there is little evidence that cloth masks offer much protection from this terrible possibility.

Perhaps the most well-known is that 45 of the 60 members of a choir group in Washington – none of whom say they shook hands or had physical contact with the other members – tested positive for the novel corona virus. Experts hypothesized that the violent exhalation of air from the singing released enough viral particles to infect a majority of the singers. A study by the University of Nebraska Medical Center last month found that particles containing traces of virus RNA were found on windowsills and ventilation grilles in the rooms of patients with relatively mild symptoms – i.e. H. probably not consistently produce many droplets from coughing, sneezing, etc.

Aerosolized particles are primarily an indoor problem, with the most important impact on healthcare workers who perform procedures such as intubation and produce “many, many small particles,” Dr. Lisa Brosseau, an expert in respiratory protection and infectious diseases, who taught at the University of Illinois. “But even if you are only in a closed room with a lot of infected patients, this is revealed [a health-care worker] to a high concentration of particles, ”she told The Daily Beast.

Researchers at the University of Nebraska, who found traces of the virus in the rooms of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, are in the final stages of a study to determine whether a “live” virus (virus with the ability to to infect someone) is in the air. Given the portability of the virus, however, it is likely, according to Brosseau. “I am skeptical that this is all contact or droplet transmission and not inhalation of small particles in the lower airways,” she said. We are unlikely to get so much transmission if that’s the only way. ”

Dr. George Rutherford, epidemiologist at the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, disagrees. “If this were aerosolized, you would have seen 1.4 billion people in China infected,” he told The Daily Beast. When the follow-up study from the University of Nebraska Medical Center is published, Rutherford doubts that they found live viruses in one of the samples. “They found the virus fingerprint, not the actual virus. It’s like being in a room and leaving a piece of hair behind. That doesn’t mean you’re still in the room. ”

What a person exhales, Rutherford argued, is droplets. While much smaller than the droplets generated by a sneeze, they do not meet the specific definition of “aerosol” because it is public health. For a virus to be aerosolized according to the technical definition, it must have a diameter of less than 5 micrometers and be more than two meters away from the infected patient. That means that what happened to the choir in Washington, for example, could technically be the result of a droplet transfer.

The reality of how the public will interpret the broadcast is obviously more complicated. If you are told that you can go to choir practice as long as you practice social distancing and have no physical contact with your singers, simply breathing out others will make an infection very similar to an airborne transmission.

“However, the droplet and air transfer paradigm is simply not correct,” Brosseau argued. There is an impression that the transmission is binary – the virus is transmitted either by droplets or by air. Realistically speaking, it is more of a spectrum with highly contagious viruses at one end that can survive in the air for a longer period of time and less contagious viruses at the other end that do not survive well in the air.

The feeling was Joshua Santarpia, senior researcher at the University of Nebraska Medical Center study, confirmed. “There are no hard lines, no magic,” he told The Daily Beast. “Five microns isn’t magic, even though it’s treated like this.”

Instead of droplet or air transmission, Brosseau added, we should think about the size and concentration of virus particles. When we speak, breathe, cough, or sneeze, we produce particles. Some of these particles can be droplets and others can be aerosolized. If you are infected with a virus, the virus may be in the particles you produce. A 2018 study of students with influenza found that 39 percent of the fine aerosols examined contained infectious virus. The size and concentration of these particles depends on whether they were generated by coughing or exhaling, but the underlying principle is the same. Large particles fall onto the floor relatively quickly. small particles move on. According to Brosseau, small particles do not necessarily have a lower “viral load” – a term that Americans have become increasingly familiar with in the midst of the pandemic.

“At least a few studies on influenza and SARS have shown that smaller particles contain larger amounts of the viable virus,” said Brosseau. “We don’t know exactly why, but we assume that smaller particles are generated from the lower part of your lungs, where there are more infections.” These smaller particles can spread further and tend to slip through protective masks. A 2017 study examining the effectiveness of cloth masks when filtering five different sizes of diluted diesel particles showed that cloth masks were “only marginally advantageous” when filtering all but the largest of the five particle sizes. Small particles are particularly worrying for the novel coronavirus, Brosseau said, because “they are inhalable into the deep lungs and we know that pneumonia in the deep lungs does the worst damage.”

What does this mean for the use of fabric masks? “If an infected person wearing a fabric mask coughs, there is a possibility that the mask will block large particles from being projected sideways,” Brosseau said. “But it won’t do much for these smaller particles.” For this reason, it contradicts the new guidelines of the CDC. “I don’t think it should be a blanket recommendation,” she said. “It gives people a false sense of security and encourages them to stop isolating, which is really the only thing that will work.”

Rutherford agrees that social distancing is essential and that fabric masks do not offer the same barrier as someone wearing a perfectly fitting N95 mask. But he argued, “Don’t let Perfect be the enemy of good.” A 2013 influenza study supported his conclusion and found that cloth masks “should be used as a last resort” but are “better than no protection”.

On Wednesday, the CDC issued additional new guidelines for key workers who may be exposed to COVID-19. (The CDC defines potentially exposed as “close contact within six feet of a person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.”) The guidelines state that as long as he is asymptomatic, the employee practices social distancing, regularly disinfects surfaces, and a wears mask for 14 days after exposure they can work again. This is despite preventive, shocking warnings from experts and an emerging consensus that many people are asymptomatic and can still transmit the virus.

When Martha Sharan, a spokeswoman for the CDC, was contacted for a comment from The Daily Beast, she stressed that the latest guidelines apply to key workers. She added that these employees should “be checked before starting work, monitoring themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, wearing a facial tissue and continuing to maintain social distance.”

Regarding the effectiveness of fabric masks, Sharan The Daily Beast referred to this study, which concludes that “a hand-made mask can provide a good fit and measurable protection from a challenging aerosol. Problems remain. “

And when it came to whether COVID-19 can generally be used effectively in the air, Sharna wrote: “The contribution of aerosolized particles to transmission in the immediate vicinity is currently uncertain. However, airborne transmission from person to person over long distances is unlikely. “

However, the risk of airborne virus particles is the reason why a New York doctor who asked not to be identified for fear of professional retaliation asked the administrators in his hospital for better protection. While N95 masks filter the majority of the particles, he believes it is unlikely that even these masks can filter such high concentrations of small particles (in fact, the “95” in N95 means that if the mask is properly installed, “the ventilator” blocks at least 95 Percent of very small particles. “)

“I raised the alarm for over a month,” he said. “We need COVID patients who are isolated in vacuum rooms [a room that lowers air pressure to keep air from escaping] and pressure hoods [typically hoods or full face masks that purified air is pumped into to protect the wearer from contaminated air]. ”Brosseau agrees. “The goal is to break the path from the infected person to the health worker,” she said. “People always ask me,” What kind of respirator should I wear? “My answer is always:” Have you put a good ventilation system in the room? You want to prevent the hospital worker from being contaminated with air. “

With so many COVID-19 patients and so few resources, N95 masks are the best and most realistic choice for healthcare workers – if they can get them. To the general public, Brosseau said it was okay for people to feel more comfortable wearing a cloth mask, as long as they understood that such masks had not proven to be very effective in filtering these small particles.

“It scares me when I think of the general surgeon, who shows on a video how to make a fabric mask when [their effectiveness] is so unproven, ”she said. “Social distancing, social distancing, social distancing. This is the only way we can currently stop the spread of this virus. ”

