Your most memorable Premier League season? Go…

Most memorable season ever?

If the 2019/20 season is completed and isn’t given the “null and void” treatment then it will easily go down as one of the most memorable Premier League seasons in history, perhaps even the most memorable, from the football played, Sheffield United’s overlapping centre backs, Liverpool finally lifting the title and of course the tragic global pandemic that caused the league and life in general to be put on pause, but till the result of this league is decided one way or another, what is your most memorable Premier League season and why?

Mikey, CFC

Next season is even MORE important

​In response to Rob – your idea is fairly reasonable but honestly has a lot of problems in practice. The scenario below assumes that there is enough time to safely play a “next season” be it slightly compressed/delayed and that the UEFA/EPL/EFL all lift their FFP rules.

[Yes the EPL has FFP. I was shocked too.]

1 – Players contracts expire on June 30th, this is why the league wants to finish it before this if possible. That means players that are out of contract have to extend their contracts for however long to continue. That means they have to take part in a competition that might injure them and and disadvantage their new/potential employer. The clubs will then have to pay a fortune to extend the contract, because the club will likely be in a weaker position. The contracts are legit legal court upholding agreements so its not something the FA can extend as they please.

2 – Leaving out a whole season means most Premier League clubs will go bankrupt or be in massive trouble. EPL clubs rely on TV money for most of their revenue and cancelling or delaying a whole season when it can be played, and this assumes Sky doesn’t sue them for breach of contract. It is no different for clubs who felt on matchday income either, which are mostly in the EFL. There are also going to be clauses in sponsorships as well since a big part of their value comes from having their logos be on TV worldwide.

Clubs all have ongoing liabilities that needs to be paid including player wages, past transfers, non-playing wages, debt interest payments, etc. The players are not going to agree to a deferment or reduction if football could have been played with enough time for a new season to be played. More clubs will also likely take the furlough offer, PR be damned and that will cost the UK government money.

3. Synching with the rest of Europe will be a bit tough assuming they do play it. Not participating in UCL will have consequences for the England coefficient but likely UEFA sanctions as well possibly (remember that there is enough time to play a next season in this scenario).

4. Most of us football fans will lose our minds if they discontinue football for most of a year. The most important reason of all.

Regardless of the solution they go with: whether they void the season, play it quickly, or just take the table as it is, there will be downsides. But these are peanuts compared to not playing football next season and the financial losses associated with it. There will be clubs that will not survive it, even in the EPL.

Yaru, Malaysia

Can Newcastle fans do a great thing?

With all the discussions on the Saudi takeover of Newcastle, I can understand the bind Newcastle fans are in going from Mike Ashley to one of the most morally bankrupt dictatorships in the world. If the takeover does go through I propose a simple solution to at least some of the issues which people could have about human rights, murder, war, etc. While I completely understand the horrific actions done by the Saudis why don’t the Newcastle fans take down two birds with one stone.

Take their money, use it to develop the club, the community. At the same time together with opposition fans perhaps Newcastle can perhaps hold up gigantic banners all around the stadium and broadcast to the entire world messages about women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and really, really goddamn emphasise in their face that football is and always will be for everyone. Ensure that they will be right in front of the TV cameras and will reach their people. Petition the NUFC Foundation to exclusively helps out charities that works to counteract the atrocities of the Saudis like LGBT rights groups, women’s education charities, humanitarian relief organisations like Amnesty International.

And lastly do not allow the club to carry out pre-season or commercial activities in ways that can be construed as Saudi support.

What is the feasibility of this according to the mailbox? While we cannot individually take on entire countries I believe that this is a small step that we as fans can take to prevent our clubs from being used as playthings by every other bored dictator.

On a last note, to start some new discussion in the mailbox, when and how did you fall in love with football. For me as a fan living in India, I had no local connection to Liverpool. However when I joined a local football coaching as an eight-year-old, my mom (who knew nothing about the Premier League) got me a Liverpool jersey. A friend of mine that time was mad about Manchester United and while at his house I was watching Liverpool vs Manchester United with his parents and him. Recognising the jersey and seeing my till date favourite player Fernando Torres absolutely destroying the United defence solidified my love for the team and I have supported Liverpool ever since. Over to the mailbox.

Sid, LFC

Bites yer legs

I was born in the late fifties, so the Leeds United team of the early seventies were the team to like /loath. As a youngster I chose to follow Manchester United (i.e. plastic fan) so my hatred was even more intense. Further a few years and Norman Hunter joined my other local team of Bristol City. Watching him for a couple of seasons for every home game opened my eyes to what a skilful footballer he was.

My initial bias as a plastic United fan and the fact he replaced my favourite player Geoff Merrick was why replace a good ball-playing centre-half with a clod hopper like Hunter. By the end of the first game I realised Norman was a cut above anyone else in the team and what a privilege it was to watch him.

Not a great eulogy from me, more a deep appreciation that seeing him live rather than on TV made me realise that Norman Hunter was the player that proved that football needs to be watched live from the terraces.

Andy (RIP Norman)

A 1990s Football Italia XI

Inspired by the 90s Premier League sides you’ve been putting out, here’s my 90s Football Italia 11. Growing up in the 90s, one of my fondest football memories was watching Italian games on a Sunday afternoon. So I put together a team of the players I remembered the most (and a strong back-up option for each position):

GK Gianluca Pagliuca

Always had a soft spot for Pagliuca after USA 94 and loved Inter in the 90s so he’s my no 1, but run close by Angelo Perruzi at Juventus, who always seemed so consistent.

LB Paulo Maldini

Who else? He was AC Milan, had such longevity and a model of consistency. And in the 90’s no one seemed cooler… Well except maybe one of my front line… Alteratively, Lilian Thuram from ‘that’ Parma team.

CB Alessandro Nesta

Went on to be an AC mainstay in the 2000s, but in the 90s he was a colossus in the Lazio defence. Alternatively, Ciro Ferrara from Juventus… a massive talent playing in a quality Juve side.

CB Fabio Cannavaro

Really received the recognition he deserved after the 2006 World Cup, but he was one of the linchpins of that Parma team in ’97. Alessandro Costacurta is the backup and arguably the better defender of the two (Imho) but it’s the player I remember the most who gets the nod.

RB Cafu

A player, who like Maldini, completely defined his position for a generation of footballers and fans alike. Probably the player from this team who would probably fit right in to the modern game with the most ease. His backup, Javier Zanetti, is probably more known for playing in midfield in the 2000s but started off his long, long Inter career at right back.

CM Paul Gascoigne

Probably the reason I watched Italian football, watching on with such interest as to how he’d do and wishing him to succeed so, so much. If it wasn’t for the injuries, what could have been? Probably other players could make the team through their consistency but Gazza was number 1 for me. My alternative? Sinisa Mihajlovic, who I only remember one thing of… He could absolutely twat a ball!

CM Zinedine Zidane

An absolute footballing god. When he left for Madrid it upset me so much as he was so, so good and I wouldn’t be able to see him play again as we didn’t have Sky! His backup is the player Juve signed from Lazio to replace him, Pavel Nedved, always one of the first names in my Euro or World Cup fantasy football teams.

AM Francesco Totti

Another player who came to embody his team in the 90s and beyond. Roma were such an interesting team and their games always seems so surreal in such a unique stadium and such mental fans. And Totti was such a joy to watch, putting his love for the club ahead of personal success, he finally got his wish to win a league with his team before the decade was out. Behind him would be Rui Costa, so easily recognisable and he formed a great link with one of my team’s forwards…

FW Roberto Baggio

After Gazza, he was my other main reason for watching on a Sunday. At USA 94 his image was burned into to my mind forever as such an awesome, awesome player who I just always wanted to succeed after that penalty shootout miss to make up for it. I don’t know how rated he was generally but I loved him so much, even more so for the fact that he played for so many great teams and was always brilliant at everyone of them. Another good example of why I loved Italian football in the 90s was that top players transferred between the top teams without much fuss, almost unheard of in England. In reserve, it’s Alvaro Recoba, who I remember I think coming on as a sub in Ronaldo’s first game at Inter and absolutely stealing the headlines with an absolute thunderbastard of a goal in turning a 1-0 losing position into a 2-1 win.

FW

Batigol. Adored at Fiorentina. Adored by me. What a complete striker. And although it wasn’t in the league (and not even the 90s I think) but I’ll always remember him absolutely thrashing the ball into the net at Wembley vs Arsenal in the Champions League. He was a mainstay of the back page gossip columns and how i’d loved him to have had a season or two in the Premier League. Loved it when he got his league winners medal at Roma but it never seemed right seeing him in a shirt without Nintendo on the front. His backup is Fillipo Inzaghi, not a scorer of great goals but a great scorer of goals, he just always seemed to be in the right place at the right time. Think he was the player Sir Alex said had been born offside!

FW Giuseppi Signori

Yep, no Ronaldo, no Weah, no Bierhoff, no Salas, no Kenneth Andersson (loved that guy as well, another USA 94 inspiration). It has to be little Signori from Lazio. Very similar to Inzaghi but I loved that he was at Lazio, so maybe not one of the big, big teams but he just scored goals and I always thought the title theme said Goooooooaaaaaaaallllll Lazio!!! Which always made me think of this guy. And my final backup is Alessandro Del Piero. Too similar to Baggio and Totti to fit in to the side but another absolute legend of the game.

Manager?

Would be a toss up between Marcello Lippi and Sven Goran Eriksson but this team would need very little management so I’ll give Sven the nod.

And obviously, whoever they play, Pierluigi Collina has got to be the ref.

Now need to think of a 90s Premier League XI to take them on, unless someone else beats me to it…

Matt Grattage

Another World XI

Man, this was fun. Took about three days because every name I considered took me down a you tube rabbit hole.

Anyway, hope you’re not too sick of these but I have a couple of names in here I haven’t seen yet and wanted to get them a little love.

Oblak

Carlos Alberto (the 1970 WC winner, not one of the dozens of others. Showing my age but I don’t care anymore)

Alan Hansen

Maldini

Lahm (have to put him at left-back but I think he can handle it)

Keane

Modric

Francescoli

Platini

Messi

Bergkamp

Keep up the great work. Hope you’re all staying safe.

Andrew Mullan, Saints fan, Ottawa

(In case you are confused…the rules of this World XI are that they must be footballers you remember from your own lifetime and no players must have played for the same club or country. Enjoy – Ed)