Youri Tielemans’ contract with Leicester will not be renewed, and he may be sold in the summer, giving Manchester United and Arsenal a transfer boost.

Youri Tielemans’ contract with Leicester will not be renewed, and he could be sold in the summer, giving Manchester United and Arsenal a transfer boost.

YOURI TIELEMENS is said to have declined a lucrative new contract offer from Leicester City.

The current contract of the Belgian international with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has no plans to stay in the Midlands for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve been told Youri Tielemans’ contract with Leicester will NOT be extended,” Romano tweeted.

“A new deal proposal has been rejected; the current one expires in 2023.

“Of course, Youri will be professional; he’ll be concentrating on Leicester.”

Many of the top clubs are interested in signing him in June.”

Leicester Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Tielemens, who is 24 years old.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, is said to be a long-time admirer of the former Anderlecht man.

Meanwhile, United see the midfielder as a more cost-effective option than England internationals Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

Rodgers is desperate to keep Tielemen at Foxes, but he recently admitted that he may leave the club soon.

“He is at an age and stage in his contract where he has to ensure that he looks at every option,” the Northern Irishman said last month.

“It’s natural for me to want to be here at Leicester, but I understand it’s a brief career.”

“It’s about ambition, challenge, and sometimes a different environment for players.”

It’s something we’ve seen before.

“The Champions League has been won by teams, and the players will progress.”

That’s just the way things are.

“All I have to worry about now is continuing to improve him as a player, keeping him focused, and letting everything else take care of itself.”

“We have a very strong bond.”

When I first came in, I promised him that we would work together to improve his game, and he believes in the environment.

“I never have to worry about a player who is committed, focused, and professional.”

“You can see Youri’s joy in being here; he loves being here, and you have to respect the fact that these guys’ careers are brief.”

On Sunday afternoon, Tielemens and his Leicester teammates will return to the King Power Stadium to face West Ham United.

