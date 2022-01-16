Youri Tielemans has been given a huge transfer boost by Arsenal, with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitting that the Belgian needs to ‘look at all options.’

Youri Tielemans has been given a huge transfer boost by Arsenal, with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitting that the star needs to ‘look at all options.’

ARSENAL have received a major boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans, with Brendan Rodgers admitting that the midfielder must ‘consider all options.’

After entering the final 18 months of his current contract at the King Power Stadium, speculation about the Belgian ace’s future rages on.

And Rodgers is aware that he may have to prepare for a period without the influential Tielemans in his side, particularly if Leicester fails to qualify for European competition next season.

“You have to [plan for life without players]all the time,” the Northern Irishman said.

It’s critical to keep an eye on the future.

“Youri is of an age and in a stage of his contract where he must consider all options.

“It’s natural for me to want to be here at Leicester, but I understand it’s a brief career.”

“I never have to worry about a player who is committed, focused, and professional.”

“You can see Youri’s joy in being here; he loves being here, and you have to respect the fact that these guys’ careers are brief.”

“If we lose one, we have to be prepared for the next one to arrive.”

Tielemans, 24, joined Leicester on loan from Monaco in January 2019 before completing a club-record £40 million permanent transfer.

He’s been a rock in midfield, forming an unbreakable partnership with Wilfred Ndidi.

The stunning strike that won the Foxes their first FA Cup last May was his standout goal from his 23 goals in 131 appearances.

Leicester City’s management and fans recognize him as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and he is certainly good enough to be playing in the Champions League.

Traveling fans chanted’sign him up’ after Tielemans’ stunning goal against Brentford earlier this season, as he applauded the fans amid reports he had rejected a new offer to extend his stay.

Arsenal is currently in fifth place in the table, with a game in hand on West Ham.

According to reports, the Emirates club has already held discussions with the 47-cap international’s representatives.

When Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool for PSG last summer, Manchester United had contact with his agent before Ralf Rangnick arrived at Old Trafford, and Liverpool were linked with a transfer.

Any club hoping to sign the former Anderlecht youngster will have to pay a significant fee…

