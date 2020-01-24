Youri Tielemans insists Leicester City have quality to cope without Jamie Vardy

Youri Tielemans insists Leicester have the players to handle being without Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy.

Vardy was forced off with what Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said was a glute injury late in the first half of Wednesday’s 4-1 win over West Ham, with further tests conducted yesterday/on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho, who can expect to lead the line against Aston Villa in next week’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, unless Vardy makes a lightning recovery.

Tielemans said: ‘We know Jamie is maybe a bit different.

‘Jamie has his type of play but Kelechi performed very well and has his qualities as well.

‘He fits very well in the team and we have to play with his qualities.

‘Kelechi is a very good striker and we can use him for the rest of the season.’ Vardy has missed only two league matches this term, against West Ham and Newcastle, and will undoubtedly be missed, despite Iheanacho’s impressive cameos during the campaign.

Rodgers will make significant changes for tomorrow’s/Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Brentford, with his key men given a breather for Tuesday’s winner-takes-all clash at Villa Park, for a place in the Final.

Leicester are also in he market for a new centre-back and a wide forward before the transfer window closes on January 31.