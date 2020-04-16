Yu Hanchao dismissed by Guangzhou Evergrande

Chinese national soccer team player Yu Hanchao has been dismissed by Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, the club announced late Tuesday.

The two-time Asian champion team announced on its official website that Yu Hanchao seriously violated its regulations and was dismissed by the club.

Yu was detained by Guangzhou Police after being caught altering his license plate earlier on Tuesday.

According to the regulations of Guangzhou Evergrande, anyone who breaks the law will be dismissed.

Yu, 33, joined the national team in 2009. He moved to Guangzhou Evergrande from Dalian Arbin in 2014.