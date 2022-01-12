Yusuf Demir’s loan move to Barcelona has been ‘terminated’ after Xavi refused to play him in order to avoid triggering an £8.3 million clause.

Yusuf Demir’s loan at Barcelona has been ‘terminated’ after Xavi refused to play him in order to avoid triggering an £8.3 million clause.

After joining Barcelona on a season-long loan, the Austrian, 18, made nine appearances for the club but did not score or assist.

Barcelona would have had to pay Rapid Vienna £8.3 million to make the move permanent if he had played one more game.

To avoid this, Xavi demoted Demir to the B team, and now the youngster has been completely eliminated, according to Marca.

Xavi, according to Sport, does not see Demir having a future at the Nou Camp.

The £8.3 million saved was instead used to cover Ferran Torres’ transfer fee and wages, allowing the Spanish giants to sign him.

The loan sale of Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa also helped Barcelona raise some much-needed funds.

Sergino Dest has been linked to Chelsea and Bayern Munich, so there could be more departures.

Since Xavi’s arrival, another Ronald Koeman signing, Luuk de Jong, has found himself surplus to requirements.

The club is desperate to get rid of him, but has yet to find a buyer.

Ousmane Dembele, whose contract expires in the summer, is one player Xavi is desperate to keep.

If Barcelona does not raise their wage offer, the Frenchman will join a Premier League club on a free transfer.

