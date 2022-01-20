Zac Taylor Makes Major Divisional Round Announcement

On Thursday morning, Zac Taylor had some exciting news.

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for their Divisional Round matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday afternoon.

Fortunately for them, they will have a key defensive player available.

Trey Hendrickson, who suffered a concussion in the Wild Card round, practiced fully on Thursday.

On Saturday, he’ll perform.

