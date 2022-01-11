Zac Taylor on the Weather Forecast for Saturday Afternoon

Zac Taylor Reacts to the Weather Forecast for Saturday Afternoon

When it comes to playoff football, the weather can certainly be a factor.

The Bengals’ head coach, Zac Taylor, found out about the 27-degree high on Saturday on Monday.

The Raiders are coming to town, so Taylor smiled.

Bengals writer Paul Dehner Jr. tweeted, “The high for Saturday is slated to be 27 degrees.”

“It’s not a disadvantage,” Zac Taylor said on Monday, smiling. “Derek Carr’s career record in games where the kickoff temperature was even 37 degrees or less? 0-5, never scored more than 17 points, one game with a passer rating over 78.”

