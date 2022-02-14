Zac Taylor’s play call has Bengals fans fuming.

Coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals will be thinking about a few play-calls he wishes he could take back when he goes to bed tonight.

The Bengals faced a third-and-1 with just over 40 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, trailing 23-20.

Taylor chose to run instead of calling a pass play.

Aaron Donald stuffed Bengals running back Samaje Perine for a half-yard gain, forcing the Bengals to call a timeout.

Donald forced an incompletion from Joe Burrow on the very next play, putting the game out of reach.

Bengals fans took to Twitter shortly after the game to express their displeasure with Taylor’s play-calling.

“I despise Bengals coach Zac Taylor’s final sequence! You waste 2nd and 1 by taking a shot!

You must run the ball on 3rd and 1 if you are to score.

Then on 4th and 1, you decide to throw against a defense that features the best pass rusher of this generation and the best defensive tackle in history?!” football analyst Emmanuel Acho exclaimed.

Bengals Fans Are Furious With Zac Taylor’s Play Call

