Zach Awe, a teen defender who was born in the middle of the Invincibles’ season, has been named on the bench for Arsenal’s match against Wolves.

Awe, now 18, was born in January 2004, midway through Arsenal’s Invincibles season.

Arsene Wenger’s famous side beat Middlesbrough 4-1 at Highbury just a day after he was born on January 9th, with Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, and Freddie Ljungberg among the scorers.

Awe will make his senior professional debut if he makes it through.

Last year, the England youth international signed his first professional contract with Arsenal after rising through the ranks.

Awe is a center-back who is known for striding out of defense with the ball in his hands.

This season, he has split his time between the Arsenal Under-18s and Under-23s.

The talented youngster has appeared in the Under-18 Premier six times, twice as a midfielder.

This season, Awe also competed in the FA Youth Cup, but has recently been promoted to Arsenal’s PL2 side.

Earlier this month, he made his fifth Premier League 2 appearance of the season, scoring in a 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

Last month, Awe was part of the side that beat Chelsea’s Under-23s in the Papa John’s Trophy quarter-finals at Emirates Stadium, before losing 1-0 to League One Wigan in the semi-finals.

If he gets on this evening, he’ll wear the No75 shirt.

